Regal Theaters offering $1 family movies this summer

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — Regal Cinemas has announced the return of its family-favorite “Summer Movie Express” program. It allows patrons to see family movies for only $1 on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10 a.m.

A portion of the proceeds this year will benefit the Will Rogers Institute, which promotes and funds medical research of cardiopulmonary diseases and purchases neonatal ventilator equipment for medical facilities across the country.

“Summer Movie Express is one of the hottest annual deals Regal offers to its moviegoers. We invite people of all ages to join us for three months of fun and entertainment as we feature family-friendly blockbusters,” said Ken Thewes, Regal’s Chief Marketing Officer. “This summer program is the perfect way for families to spend quality time together while enjoying a big screen experience.”

Movies this summer include:

Paddington 2 (PG)

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG)

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies (PG)

Smallfoot (PG)

Despicable Me 3 (PG)

The Secret Life of Pets (PG)

The Lego Movie (PG)

The Grinch (PG)

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (PG)

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (PG)

For local start dates, participating theatres and a complete list of movies, click here.