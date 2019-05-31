Strong thunderstorms moving through eastern and central Idaho

IDAHO FALLS — A series of thunderstorms are moving through eastern and central Idaho Friday evening.

The National Weather Service has issued several advisories about the storms, including ones near American Falls, Arco, St. Anthony, Shelley and Craters of the Moon.

The storms are moving slowly. Heavy rain, small hail, frequent lightning and wind gusts up to 40 mph are occurring. Officials say torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, which may lead to localized flooding.

Officials advise against driving your vehicle through flooded roadways.

The storms should calm down after 6 p.m.