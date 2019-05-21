Here’s who coming to the Eastern Idaho State Fair

IDAHO FALLS — The headliners for this year’s Eastern Idaho State Fair were announced Tuesday.

EISF General Manager Brandon Bird announced three grandstand performers:

County superstar Brett Young will be coming to Blackfoot on Friday, Aug. 30. But if country music isn’t your thing, American rock band The Offspring is taking the stage on Thursday, Sept. 5.

Finally, popular comedian Gabriel Iglesias is returning to the EISF to regale audiences for a second time on Friday, Sept. 6.

Tickets for all grandstand events start at $39.

“Every year we try to build on the previous year,” Bird said. “So we’re building off of 10 years. Six of those 10 years being record years. There’s a lot of great things that we bring back every year but the new entertainment seems to excite (audiences).”

This year’s fair theme is “Taste the Fun.”

“‘Taste the Fun’ is all about lots of things,” Bird said. “I don’t care what it is that you want to say is your favorite thing at the fair, it’s full of fun. It’s full of family and friends getting together and having those experiences. But you cannot disconnect the fair food from the experience. So combining taste and fun together surely covers most of everybody’s great experiences.”

The Eastern Idaho State Fair begins Aug. 30 and runs through Sept. 7. Tickets are on sale now at funatthefair.com.