Teen rushed to hospital after explosion

Share This

AMMON — A teenage boy was rushed to the hospital after being injured in an explosion Monday afternoon.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Ammon Fire Department and Idaho Falls Ambulance were called to a neighborhood east of Hillcrest High School around 4 p.m. The teenager was taken by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in critical condition, according to Idaho Falls Fire spokeswoman Kerry Hammon.

The explosion appears to have happened in the backyard of a home and investigators remain on scene.

There is not an active fire and no other homes were affected.

EastIdahoNews.com has a reporter on the scene. We will update this story as we learn more.