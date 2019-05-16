Toddler missing for 3 days in Kentucky found alive

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. – A toddler missing for almost three days in Kentucky has been found alive.

Kenneth Howard, 22 months, disappeared Sunday night.

Rescuers found him Wednesday afternoon following a massive search.

They found him near a steep cliff after they said they heard him crying earlier Wednesday afternoon. They’re calling this a miracle, not only that they found him alive, but that he’s in such good shape after being missing for so long.

Search and Rescue leaders said the toddler was dehydrated but in pretty good shape for being missing and possibly in this area since Sunday night.

The search effort included volunteers from all over Kentucky and several surrounding states.

With each hours passed, the chance of finding him healthy dwindled, but rescuers said they weren’t giving up.

“Hits home. It hits home,” said Chris Hecker. “And we weren’t gone give up. I told the mother that when i saw her at the — when we flew them out, I said, ‘We didn’t give up.'”

“And I told the dad, I said, ‘Dad, it’s a proud day, and it was a team effort,’” Carter Conley of Magoffin County Search and Rescue added. “And I said,

‘God led us in the hands to move that away.'”

Kentucky State Police said this is no longer a missing persons case but said troopers are still investigating.

