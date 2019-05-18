Two adults and child injured in central Idaho crash

The following is a news release from the Idaho State Police.

HAZELTON — Idaho State Police are investigating an injury crash on eastbound Interstate 84 east of Hazelton.

The crash occurred at around 6:45 a.m. Saturday.

Police reports show Sheridan T. Jensen, 24, of Rupert, was driving eastbound on I-84 in a 2006 Chevrolet Impala. Jensen drove off the left shoulder of the road and hit the guardrail in the median.

Sheridan’s passenger, Heaven M. Jensen, 21, of Rupert, was transported by ground ambulance to St. Luke’s Magic Valley in Twin Falls. A juvenile passenger was transported by air ambulance to St. Luke’s Medical Center in Boise.

Sheridan and Heaven were both wearing seatbelts. The juvenile was in a safety seat.

The eastbound lanes of travel were blocked for approximately three hours.