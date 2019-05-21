UPDATE: Man killed in crash south of Rexburg

UPDATE

The following is an update from Idaho State Police.

On May 21, at approximately 1:26 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle crash on US 20, at milepost 328, near the south edge of Rexburg.

Wendell B. Orr, 77, of St. Anthony, was driving westbound on US20 in a 1993 Jeep Wrangler, pulling a stock trailer. Ramandeep S. Johal, 26, of Abbotsford, British Columbia, was driving behind Orr in a 2015 Freightliner, pulling a 2017 Van Guard trailer.

As Orr was slowing in traffic, Johal struck the rear of Orr’s trailer. After impact, the trailer separated from the Jeep and went into the median. The Jeep struck a guardrail on the right shoulder, then rolled. Orr was ejected from the vehicle.

Orr was not wearing a seatbelt. He was transported by Madison County Ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, where he succumbed to his injuries. Johal was wearing a seatbelt.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho Transportation Department.

ORIGINAL STORY

REXBURG — One man was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center following a crash on U.S. Highway 20 near the Thornton exit on Tuesday afternoon.

At least one vehicle, which was pulling a horse trailer, was involved. The vehicle was overturned on one side of the road, and the horse trailer was sitting in the opposite median.

Idaho State Police was rerouting traffic around the crash, but westbound traffic was backed up for miles.

EastIdahoNews.com has reached out for more information and will post when it becomes available.