Woman accused of attacking another woman with a baseball bat

BLACKFOOT — A woman could spend up to 15 years in prison if convicted after she allegedly attacked a woman with a baseball bat.

Ashley L. Scott, 36, is charged with one felony count of aggravated battery, according to court documents obtained by EastIdahoNews.com.

Police reports show on March 12, Blackfoot police responded to the 1300 block of Lemon Street in Blackfoot for a reported assault. Police contacted a female victim who explained that she and her boyfriend talking outdoors when Scott pulled up in a vehicle, according to court documents.

Scott started calling the victim names and exited the vehicle with a baseball bat and proceeded to attack the victim.

“Ashley got out of her car with a small dark brown baseball bat and took a swing at her ribs,” Blackfoot officer Clifton Evans wrote in the probable cause statement. “(The victim) said that she blocked the bat from hitting her and Ashley swung again hitting her in the face, splitting her lip.”

The victim’s boyfriend took the bat from Scott and she fled in her vehicle, according to court documents.

The victim told police the motive of the attack was a prior relationship between her boyfriend and Scott.

The bat was taken into evidence, and Scott was located and interviewed by police. Scott denied hitting the victim and said she went to the house to pick up a saw that her husband had loaned to the boyfriend, according to court documents.

Scott was not arrested on the charge but issued a summons to court. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 6 at the Bingham County Courthouse.