2 people hospitalized following crash in Pocatello

Share This

POCATELLO – Idaho State Police is investigating a two vehicle crash on South 4th Avenue and East Center Street in Pocatello.

Just before 8 a.m. Saturday, Britany Turpin, 25, of Pocatello was driving southbound on South 4th Avenue in a 2007 Chevrolet Colorado. Alexander Knudsen, 27, of Idaho Falls was headed eastbound on East Center Street in a 2017 Mazda MZ3.

ISP reports Turpin was driving fast and ran a red light. She drove through the intersection and collided with Knudsen. After impact, Knudsen continued southbound on South 4th Avenue and hit a nearby building.

Turpin and Knudsen were both taken by ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center. Knudsen was wearing a seatbelt. Their conditions are unknown.

Pocatello Police Department and Bannock County Search and Rescue is assisting in the investigation.