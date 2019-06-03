3 hospitalized following crash involving 3 motorcycles in Lemhi County

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

ELLIS – On June 29 around 2:56 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a multiple-vehicle injury crash northbound on U.S. 93 near milepost 265.5 in Lemhi County, northeast of Ellis.

Nickolas P. Aguirre, 49, of Mackay was driving a 2009 Honda motorcycle. Michael L. Callan, 49, of Morinville, Alberta, Canada, was driving a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle. Jack D. Redlick, 36, of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, was driving a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Aguirre crossed over the center line while negotiating a curve, striking both Callan and Redlick.

Augierre and Redlick were transported by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Callan was transported by ground ambulance to Steele Memorial Medical Center in Salmon.

More information will be released as it becomes available.