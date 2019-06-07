7 Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children unit investigators deputized as US marshals

Share This

The following is a news release from the Idaho State Attorney General’s Office.

BOISE — Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced seven investigators in his office’s Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit were recently cross-deputized as United States marshals. The deputations will allow each investigator to further assist in the filing of federal charges against suspects accused of exploiting children online.

“This additional authority gives the ICAC Unit yet another tool in fighting back against online sexual predators,” Wasden said. “It helps streamline the process for obtaining and executing federal search warrants, which will aid in the filing of federal charges.”

The ICAC Unit and the U.S. Department of Justice regularly partner to investigate and prosecute online predators in Idaho. Their work often leads to evidence of crimes that can be prosecuted in state or federal court. Given a case’s specifics, prosecution may be most appropriate in federal court where the law provides mandatory minimum sentences that do not exist in state law. The investigators will maintain their full authority to conduct investigations that result in prosecutions in Idaho courts.

United States Attorney for the District of Idaho Bart M. Davis hosted two swearing-in ceremonies after the officers passed federal background checks.

Detectives John Brumbaugh and Rob Fowler were sworn in on April 29. Ken Boals, Jim Bohr, Mark Dalton, Jeff Peterson and Dustin Robinson took the federal oath on May 30. These seven include Office of the Attorney General investigators, as well as ICAC affiliate officers representing the Ada County Sheriff’s Office and police departments in Boise, Garden City and Meridian.

“The investigation and prosecution of online child exploitation is critical to stopping child sexual abuse,” stated U.S. Attorney Davis. “Tragically, these cases often involve the ongoing abuse of young children at the hands of individuals whom possess, receive, distribute and produce images depicting child exploitation. For years, my office has partnered with state and local law enforcement, county prosecutors and the ICAC Unit to successfully investigate and prosecute online child exploitation cases. Federally deputizing ICAC investigators will improve our response to these crimes and fulfill the ICAC’s important mission. My office is proud to partner with the Idaho Attorney General’s Office, county prosecutors, law enforcement, and the ICAC Unit to investigate and federally prosecute those who exploit children.”

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at (208) 334-4527, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-(800) 843-5678.

The Attorney General’s ICAC Unit works with the Idaho ICAC Task Force, a coalition of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, to investigate and prosecute individuals who use the internet to criminally exploit children.