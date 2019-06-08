8 Ammon residents will be recognized for their service to the community next month

The following is a news release from the city of Ammon.

AMMON – North Korean refugee Joseph Kim, author of the memoir “Under the Same Sky,” will speak at the second annual Ammon Mayor’s Community Service Awards Reception, to be held on July 24 at 6 p.m. Mayor Coletti will also be presenting six Mayor’s Community Service Awards and one Citizen of the Year award to deserving members of the Ammon community.

Joseph Kim

Joseph Kim is an assistant on the Human Freedom Initiative at the George W. Bush Institute. He was born and raised in North Korea. At the age of 12, his father died of starvation and he was separated from his mother and sister. In the years following, Kim nearly died of starvation himself. In 2006, Joseph escaped North Korea and went to China. In China, he connected with an international NGO called Liberty in North Korea (LiNK). A year later, he left China for the United States and claimed refugee status under the North Korean Human Rights Act. He is now a U.S. Citizen.

Service Awards

After reviewing nominations from the public, Mayor Coletti has selected the following individuals as the recipients for the 2019 service awards. These individuals will also be recognized at the reception:

Ann Rydalch – Citizen of the Year

Ann Rydalch is being recognized for her lifetime of service to and love for the Ammon community in many different capacities, and for her service to Bonneville County and the State of Idaho.

Jordan Stone – Mayor’s Community Service Award Recipient

Jordan Stone is being recognized for his recent determination and hard work in preparing many local young men to get their Eagle Scout award.

Shauna Crabtree – Mayor’s Community Service Award Recipient

Shauna Crabtree is being recognized for her incredible impact on the lives of the students she has served during her teaching career.

Dave Austin – Mayor’s Community Service Award Recipient

Dave Austin is being recognized for his love and commitment shown to his students and athletes both on and off the court.

Leisle Rose – Mayor’s Community Service Award Recipient

Leisle Rose is being recognized for her determined efforts in the local community in the fight against cancer.

Tom Hunsaker – Mayor’s Community Service Award Recipient

Tom Hunsaker is being recognized for his decades of service on Ammon Planning and Zoning, and his representation of Ammon on the County Planning and Zoning Board.

Scott & Tia Southwick – Mayor’s Community Service Award Recipients

Scott and Tia Southwick are being recognized for their tireless dedication to the youth of our community through their martial arts studio and other endeavors.

The Reception will be held at Thunder Ridge High School Performing Arts Center, located at 4941 1st Street, and is sponsored by Citizens Community Bank. The public is invited to attend, and light refreshments will be served.