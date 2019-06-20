Children’s Fishing Pond stocked with trout and open for the season

IDAHO FALLS — Children looking to catch a fish this year need look no further than the Idaho Falls Power’s Children’s Fishing Pond.

This beautiful fishing area and pond is located on the east side of the Snake River about a quarter mile below the Gem State Plant, the city said in a news release. The 5-acre pond is open to children 14 and under, 8 and a half months of the year.

The pond is stocked three times throughout the summer with a variety of fish.

Plus, while waiting to catch a fish, people can keep an eye out for a variety of bird species as nesting platforms, trees and grassland help preserve the area to allow for nesting waterfowl.

The pond can be accessed via U.S. Highway 91, then west on Canyon Road (97th South). Signs are posted to help you find the area. An unpaved road turns north of Canyon Road, and runs about one mile to a parking lot south of the pond. Access to the riverbank for fishing and launching small boats is also provided just south of the parking lot.

