Firefighters responding after explosion causes fire at Idaho Falls business

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters are battling a blaze at an Idaho Falls business that apparently started after an explosion.

Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon says an explosion was reported at Terry & Sons Upholstery at 395 Lindsay Boulevard at around 11:45 a.m. Sunday. It’s not clear what caused the explosion.

One man was inside the building when the explosion occurred, and was reportedly blown outside. Another man is reported to have been outside the west side of the building when the explosion occurred.

Both adult males were transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with unknown injuries.

A portion of Lindsay Boulevard has been closed between Broadway Street and Seattle Street. Officials ask residents to please avoid the area.

Courtesy Kerry Hammon, Idaho Falls Fire Department