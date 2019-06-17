Flood advisory issued in Bonneville and Bingham counties

IDAHO FALLS — The National Weather Service has issued an urban and small stream flood advisory in parts of Bonneville and Bingham counties for Monday afternoon.

The advisory went into effect at 4:30 p.m. and goes until 6:30 p.m.

Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms will impact a wide variety of areas. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall may cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Goshen, Shelley, Firth, Bone, Basalt and Trail Creek Campground.