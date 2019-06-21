Fly on the EastIdahoNews.com helicopter this 4th of July

Share This

With parades, family, friends, delicious food, patriotism and unforgettable fireworks, there’s something special about the Fourth of July in east Idaho.

Now imagine experiencing Independence Day from the air on a helicopter ride!

EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with Teton Volkswagen to make it happen as part of the annual Riverfest in Idaho Falls.

In previous years, most seats have sold within hours. This year, we’re expecting seats to fill up even faster.

For only $59 per person, riders will take off from Snake River Landing, soar over beautiful Idaho Falls to Ammon and fly over neighborhoods, the LDS Temple, Melaleuca Field, downtown and the gorgeous falls. You’re welcome to take as many photos (and videos) from the air as you want and trust us — it will be a Fourth of July you’ll never forget.

Rides begin at 9 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. Up to six spaces are available per helicopter ride, so you can bring your family, significant other or go with a group of friends!

Tickets will only be sold through EastIdahoNews.com and go on sale MONDAY, JUNE 24 AT 9 A.M.. Seats are extremely limited, so start planning now when you want to ride and who you want to ride with.

More details will be released when rides go on sale.