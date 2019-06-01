Get outside with the Take Me Fishing Trailer this summer!

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game

POCATELLO — The Take Me Fishing Trailer is back for its tenth year of spreading fishing fun around the region!

The trailer has all the gear and bait you need, and you don’t even need a fishing license as long as you register at the trailer. Plus, there is staff on-hand to teach you what you need to know about fishing, from casting to reeling in a feisty fish.

The fishing trailer is coming to a fishery near you this summer, starting with the following events:

Tuesday, June 4, Edson Fichter Pond, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Pocatello

Tuesday, June 11, Blacktail at Ririe Reservoir, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Ririe

Saturday, June 15, Ashton Reservoir, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Ashton

Tuesday, June 18, Portneuf Wellness Complex, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Pocatello

Saturday, June 22, Portneuf Wellness Complex, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Pocatello

And, that’s just the beginning! For a complete schedule of all fishing trailer events planned for summer 2019, please visit https://idfg.idaho.gov/fish/trailers.