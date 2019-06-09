Have you seen this man?

Share This

CHUBBUCK – Chubbuck Police are looking for a 70-year-old man who walked away from his residence Sunday afternoon.

A news release from the Chubbuck Police Department indicates Daryll Bingelli left his care facility at 4826 Hawthorne Road around 4:30 p.m.

Bingelli has been diagnosed with Dementia.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue jacket and gray and black shoes.

He typically uses a cane, but left it behind.

If you see him, call dispatch at (208) 237-7172.