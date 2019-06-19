Idaho Falls man accused of sex crimes against two girls half his age

IDAHO FALLS — A 32-year-old Idaho Falls man is accused of sex crimes against two teenage girls half his age.

Abundio Perez-Resendiz is charged with felony sexual battery by lewd acts on a child and felony enticing a child through the internet or other communication device. If convicted, he could spend up to life in prison.

The first victim, a 16-year-old relative of Perez-Resendiz, told Idaho Falls Police in February that he sexually molested her since she was 10. The victim said in October the molesting turned into him forcing her to have sex frequently. The victim said the last time Perez-Resendiz forced her to have sex was the week before speaking to police, according to court documents obtained by EastIdahoNews.com.

The victim said Perez-Resendiz threatened her relationships would be compromised if she did not have sex with him.

Police had the victim confront Perez-Resendiz on the phone to which he “had admitted to the rape,” according to court documents. He allegedly further threatened the victim her relationships would fall apart if she told anyone.

“Abundio cautioned that he would go to jail for his entire life if this was disclosed,” according to a detective’s report.

Police officers arrested Abundio near his home on North Yellowstone Avenue in Idaho Falls after conducting a traffic stop. Days after the arrest, a second victim came forward to police after the first victim told her Perez-Resendiz sexually abused her.

The second victim, also 16 years old, told police Perez-Resendiz sent her inappropriate messages in October. This victim told detectives she felt uncomfortable when Perez-Resendiz would touch her. This victim said Perez-Resendiz sent her the messages in Spanish, asking if she knew what sex was and how to do it. Though she couldn’t understand everything he said in Spanish, the victim said he offered to teach her how to have sex and use a condom.

Police searched the victim’s phone and found 1,189 messages between her and Perez-Resendiz. In the messages, Perez-Resendiz asked the victim if she had a boyfriend, to which she replied no, according to court documents.

“He told her that she was very pretty for not having a boyfriend,” according to court documents.

The messages continued through November and Perez-Resendiz allegedly continued to ask the victim to have sex and sleep together. During interviews with detectives, Perez-Resendiz admitted to sending inappropriate messages and would talk to the victim about sex.

He never did have sex with the second victim, according to court documents.

Jury trials for the two cases are scheduled for Aug. 14 and Aug. 27 at the Bonneville County Courthouse. Perez-Resendiz remains held in the Bonneville County Jail on a combined $65,000 bond.