Idaho Falls Zoo opens habitat, holding all-you-can-eat ice cream event Father’s Day weekend

Share This

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — What better way to celebrate summer than with all-you-can-eat ice cream?

On Saturday, June 15 from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. the Tautphaus Park Zoological Society will host Chillin’ at the Zoo with Reed’s Dairy. For only $5 per person, on top of your zoo admission cost or zoo membership, enjoy a variety of ice cream stations as you stroll through the zoo. Tickets are available at the zoo’s front entrance on the day of the event. Kids 3 and under can enjoy the event for free. Visit www.tpzs.info for more information.

You’ll want to bring all those special men in your life to the zoo because this weekend we are celebrating Dad on both Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, June 16. On those days, all men will be admitted free to the zoo with a paid child’s admission.

Also in June, the zoo will open the doors to the Habitat building after years of being closed to the public. The Habitat is the log building located in the zoo behind the gift shop which houses the living areas for our animal ambassadors, the animals that are part of the zoo’s education programs.

“Thanks to the recent addition of the William J. Maeck Education Center,” says Education Curator Sunny Katseanes, “we were able to expand the Habitat which allows for a better space for both the animals who live there and the public thus providing an opportunity to have a more engaging zoo experience.”

The Habitat will be open from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays from June 14 through August 17 and will be staffed by two long-term members of the Junior Zoo Crew, the zoo’s teen education program. Guests will be able to observe and interact with some of the animal ambassadors including mammals, birds, and reptiles.

“We are excited to share this opportunity with the community,” states Katseanes. “We can’t wait to see you at the Idaho Falls Zoo this summer.”

The zoo is open daily (including holidays) from 9:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. through Labor Day.