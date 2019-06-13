Bank gives Rigby couple a home makeover

Share This

RIGBY – A Rigby couple is getting a home makeover this week.

Larry and Kathy Killian are two of the 45 homeowners throughout Idaho and Utah whose home is getting a fresh coat of paint and a landscaping lift during the 29th annual Zions Bank Paint-a-Thon service project.

“We ask people in the community who they think deserves this,” Audrey Sparks, assistant manager at Zions Bank in Rigby, tells EastIdahoNews.com. “We got a tip from someone in the community saying (the Killians) would enjoy this.”

In order to qualify for the Paint-a-Thon service project, candidates must be veterans, disabled or elderly. Dianna Merrill, the Killian’s neighbor, says she drives by their home every day and decided to nominate them.

When Zions Bank first called to tell the Killians they would be the Paint-a-Thon recipients, the couple did not answer the phone because it was a number they didn’t recognize. A bank employee left a message asking them to call back.

“When I (learned it was a call from the bank), I wondered if someone had stolen our identity (because there were no details in the message),” Kathy Killian says.

But the Killians did return the call and were pleasantly surprised to learn the news.

“Larry had his back rebuilt about 10 years ago, so he can’t lift more than about 10 or 20 pounds. It’s hard for him to do much of anything, (so this means a lot to us),” Kathy says, tearing up.

The Killians inherited their 950 square foot home from Larry’s mother after she passed away many years ago. It’s been in their family for two generations and they’re proud to be living there.

Zions Bank employees volunteering their time to paint the Killian’s home during annual Paint-a-Thon service project | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

The Paint-a-Thon service project is a week-long effort. Bank employees and their families began work on the Killian’s home Monday night and will finish up on Friday.

Each year during the second week in June, Zions Bank employees throughout Idaho and Utah volunteer to clean, scrape and paint homes for those who need it. They also provide yard clean-up, pruning, mowing, planting and minor repairs as needed by homeowners. The cost for all paint and supplies is contributed by Zions Bank.

“I look forward to this every year because we can help people in the community, help them do something they’re not able to do anymore,” Sparks says.

Scott Anderson, CEO of Zions Bank, launched the Paint-a-Thon event in 1991. More than 1,200 homeowners across Idaho and Utah have benefitted from this project since it began 28 years ago.

Zions Bank employees and their family members pose for a group photo during service project | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com