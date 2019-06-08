Man breaks into Illinois couples home, drinks their booze, and gets naked

DIXON, Illinois — An Illinois man is in jail after police say he terrorized a couple of homeowners after breaking into their house, drinking their alcohol and getting naked.

June 6th, Dixon, Illinois Police were told about an unwanted person at the house.

On the way there, officers were warned that the burglar was naked and holding a fireplace poker.

The man was identified as Joel E. Gartman of Dixon, 52.

“Gartman was immediately removed from the house and an investigation began.”

According to police, Gartman broke in by tearing the screen and forcing open a window at the rear of the house. After entering the home, Gartman unscrewed light bulbs and took off his shoes. While inside, Gartman stole at least three alcoholic beverages from the refrigerator and walked throughout the house drinking it.

One of the home’s residents was sleeping on a couch on the first floor.

Gartman removed all of his clothes and sat next to the sleeping homeowner while holding a fireplace poker.

The homeowner woke up, realized what was happening and ran upstairs to wake the other resident. A short time later, both homeowners came back downstairs and confronted Gartman, who was still in the house trying to hide.

Joel E. Gartman, age 52, of Dixon Illinois, was charged with residential burglary, (class 1 felony), criminal trespass to residence, (class 4 felony), criminal damage to property, (class a misdemeanor), theft, (class a misdemeanor) and 2 counts of disorderly conduct, (class c misdemeanor).

