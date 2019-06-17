Man charged with involuntary manslaughter after he allegedly shot man near training range

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man has been charged with felony involuntary manslaughter after a shooting incident on May 11.

Jose Antonio Ruiz-Juarez, 34, was arrested and booked into the Bonneville County Jail Monday.

Ruiz-Juarez allegedly shot and killed 23-year-old Michael Ephram with a gun in a “reckless, careless or negligent manner,” according to the criminal complaint.

It’s still not clear how the shooting occurred, however, the incident involved two separate groups shooting near 75th West in the area of the old National Guard Training Range. Both parties were target shooting in slightly different areas a few hundred feet apart, according to a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office news release. One of the shots resulted in the death of Ephram.

Ruiz-Juarez is expected to make his initial court appearance Monday at 1 p.m.

If convicted of the charge Ruiz-Juarez could spend up to 10 years in prison.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article as more details are released.