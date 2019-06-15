Man had around 900 grams of liquid meth, police say

IDAHO FALLS — A Shelley man has been accused of trafficking drugs after police say they found around 900 grams (1.9 pounds) of liquid methamphetamine in his car.

Police reports show that the Idaho Falls Police Department stopped Daniel Santos, 34, on June 2 at around 11:45 p.m. When officers stopped Santos he told them he had a firearm on the floorboard of the car, according to court documents.

The officer noted in his report that the way the firearm was stored in the floor board was unusual, prompting him to call for backup. As backup arrived the officer had Santos step out of the vehicle, placing him into handcuffs. A second officer at the traffic stop said he saw meth in the car as he pulled a female passenger out.

In the drivers side door the officers found a glass pipe with about 15 grams of methamphetamine. Officers also discovered a cup containing a milky looking substance. A test of the liquid revealed a positive for meth. When officers weighed the liquid its total weight was 900.8 grams or about 1.9 pounds, according to court documents.

Additionally, police discovered a cigar with four grams of marijuana.

Officers transported Santos to the Bonneville County Jail. He posted a $50,000 bond on Monday.

Santos was charged with felony drug trafficking of meth, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and up life in prison if convicted. Court documents do not outline what happened to the woman after the traffic stop. She has not been charged in connection to the incident.

A preliminary hearing for Santos is scheduled for June 21.