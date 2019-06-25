Man rushed to hospital after ATV rolls

On Tuesday, June 25, at 2:53 p.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle, injury crash at 13160 N Hiline Road, in Pocatello.

Robert B. Galloway, 60, of Pocatello, was driving northbound on Hiline Road on a 2001 Honda ATV.

Galloway failed to negotiate a right turn in the roadway and the vehicle rolled. Galloway was not wearing a helmet.

He was transported by ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.