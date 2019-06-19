Man who didn’t turn himself in after mugshot got 15K likes now in jail

(CNN) — A man in Connecticut who said he’d turn himself into the police if his wanted poster got 15,000 likes on Facebook did not keep his word – at least, not initially.

Jose Simms, who told police he is homeless, now has a place to stay, but it’s a jail cell.

“Based on the most recent history here, I’m not confident that he’s going to show up when he supposed to,” said the Hon. Paul Matasavage of Torrington Superior Court.

After turning himself in Wednesday morning, he was arraigned on seven failure to appear charges stemming from arrests ranging from breach of peace to risk of injury to a child.

"He told me this morning that he didn't think it was going to go any further than Torrington," Torrington police Lt. Bart Barown said of the Facebook negotiation in which Simms agreed to turn himself in if his wanted poster received at least 15,000 likes on Facebook.







“We had numerous comments on our Facebook page, over 1,700 comments, and I know of one particular one — the person was from Australia,” Barown said.

The post actually received almost 30,000 likes, but Simms didn’t keep his word, which earned a Bon Jovi parody by a country group on a Nashville morning radio program.

It was Simms who contacted police when he saw other fugitives’ wanted posters on their Facebook page, and he said, “Where’s mine?”

“We’ve never had anybody that bold to come forward,” said Barown.

Simms is due back in court Thursday to answer to failure-to-appear charges.