NWS issues freeze warning for eastern Idaho this weekend

IDAHO FALLS – The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning across eastern Idaho this weekend.

The freeze warning will go into effect Sunday at 3 a.m. and last until 8 a.m. The areas of impact include most of eastern Idaho and portions of eastern Magic Valley in the Shoshone and Burley areas.

Sunday morning temperatures will range between 27 and 32 degrees, near record lows for this time of year. The chart below gives a breakdown of the projected temperatures.

If you recently planted a garden or have other outside plants, NWS is urging to you to cover them before you go to bed Saturday night because the colder temperatures could be damaging to vegetation.

