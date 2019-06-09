Police want your help finding this man

POCATELLO – Police are looking for a man who allegedly fired a gun in a Pocatello neighborhood Saturday.

A news release from Pocatello Police Department indicates Brandon Straitiff was involved in a domestic disturbance with his girlfriend in the 4000 block of Opal.

One of the neighbors intervened and Straitiff and the neighbor fought with each other. Straitiff then entered his trailer and came out with a gun, firing several shots in the neighbor’s direction.

Straitiff and his girlfriend left in a white Chevy Impala or Malibu.

If you have any information about the incident or know where Straitiff might be, call Pocatello Police at (208) 234-6121.