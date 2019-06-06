Power out for hundreds of Fall River Electric customers

ASHTON — Power is out for hundreds of Fall River Rural Electric Cooperative customers, mostly in the Rexburg and St. Anthony areas.

According to the company’s power outage map, more than 400 customers were affected as of 6:20 p.m.

“Thunderstorms and gusting winds are causing power outages in Fall River Electric country,” Fall River wrote on its Facebook page around 6 p.m. “Crews are responding as quickly and safely as possible.”

People should expect the outage to last at least two hours.

The utility said it has been getting reports of downed or low power lines and warned people to stay away from them, as they could still be energized. Call (800) 632-5726 to report a downed line.

Power is also out for about 300 Rocky Mountain Power customers between the Idaho Falls and St. Anthony areas, according to an outage map here.







The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 11 p.m. Thursday.