Run as your favorite superhero in Crusade Against Cancer

IDAHO FALLS — You can run dressed as your favorite superhero to help your neighbors struggling with cancer.

The second Crusade Against Cancer through the Shannon Wilker Foundation is happening Saturday at Snake River Landing.

“Families get to run together and make some really good memories, and all of the money goes directly to cancer patients,” Shannon Wilker Foundation Founder Shane Wilker says.

Wilker, whose wife, Shannon, died from breast cancer started the Shannon Wilker Foundation in 2016 to keep her memory alive.

Courtesy Shannon Wilker Foundation

The foundation reaches out to those affected by any kind of cancer.

“I started with breast cancer because that’s what Shannon passed away from, but I realized I don’t want to be the kind of guy that says, ‘You’ve got the wrong kind of cancer,'” Wilker says.

Wilker says funds raised will help local cancer patients. Through the help of Mountain View Hospital and the Teton Cancer Institute, he makes sure the money goes to those truly in need. He says the rewards of the foundation are that money can’t buy.

“I got a message from (a) father thanking me for the assistance we give them and telling me that (their) boy was in remission,” Wilker says. “They want to help with my crusade against cancer this week so that they can give back.”

The Idaho State Police will be at Snake River Landing Saturday with their 1947 Chevy patrol car and two other patrol cars that now have pink stripes for the event. | Courtesy Idaho State Police

Wilker says he’s partnered with the Idaho State Police again this year. ISP has made a huge gesture for the case and has painted pink stripes on a few of their cars. (The pink is temporary.) Auto Trim Designs donated labor and painted the vehicles.

“Anytime you’re raising awareness for cancer, it gives us a chance to be able to work with the community on some of these topics that really affect a lot of people,” Lt. Chris Weadkck says.

“It’s their way of saying cancer has affected everyone’s family at some level,” Wilker says. “It’s affected families of officers. … They want the community to know that they want to get involved, they want to help.”

Wilker says the race distances include one mile, a 5K and a 10K. You can walk or run in any of them. The races range from $20 to $30. Runners will meet in front of Bills Bike and Run, and the race begins at 8 a.m. Sign up for the race at the foundation’s website or go to Facebook to find out more.