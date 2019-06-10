Search for suspect underway after stolen motorcycle is found

The following is a news release and photos from Idaho State Police.

A stolen vehicle that fled from Idaho State Police troopers Sunday was recovered Monday afternoon in Jefferson County. The suspect stole a small red and white Honda motorcycle and was last seen at 9:13 a.m. at the Osgood Convenience Store in Osgood.

The suspect is still at large. If you see him, do not approach, and call your local law enforcement or Idaho State Police dispatch at (208) 525-7277.

The investigation is ongoing.