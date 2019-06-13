Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Bonneville, Bingham counties

Share This

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for West central Bonneville County and East central Bingham County until 3 p.m. Thursday.

Steady rain along with 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail are expected. Hail and wind could damage vehicles roofs, siding and trees.

Locations include Southern Idaho Falls, Ririe Reservoir, Ammon, Shelley and Bone.

Click here for the latest weather forecast.