The Idaho Falls top junior chef has been chosen

IDAHO FALLS — One young competitor has been crowned the top Idaho Falls Junior Chef.

After a week-long summer camp at the College of Eastern Idaho, 18 kids between the ages of 10 and 14 put their new cooking skills to the test to see who would come out on top.

“It was fun. It was fun to see the kids with their excitement and some development of a love of food,” Chef Blake Avery said. “Hopefully, we’ve made some foodie converts this week.”

Avery is the head chef at Catered Your Way in Idaho Falls. Catered Your Way also provides CEI with food services. Avery and Laura Pyrah, his sous chef, meaning second in command, taught the Kids’ Cooking Academy summer camp at CEI.

On Friday, the last day of the camp, kids competed to find the top Idaho Falls junior chef. Three judges tasted each dish the 18 kids prepared and judged them based on presentation and taste. EastIdahoNews.com’s Mike Price served as one of the judges.

The kids got to choose what they each wanted to make. They served everything from bacon and eggs to soup to egg yolk ravioli.

After scoring each dish, the judges deliberated on the winners.

Third place went to 10-year-old Tyson Mcinelly for his chicken dish. Second place went to 10-year-old Grace Nunn for her sunnyside-up eggs cooked in bell pepper rings and hash brown potatoes.

First Place went to 11-year-old Anna Reed for her sausage dish.

“I think it’s an incredible opportunity for kids because they get to learn skills that can help them throughout the rest of their life,” Pyrah said.

The Kids’ Cooking Academy and other kids summer camps at CEI are part of CEI’s Workforce Training & Continuing Education. To find out more go to theirwebpage.

