This local teen is a candidate for Distinguished Young Woman of America

The following is a news release from Distinguished Young Women.

SHELLEY – Grace Christensen of Shelley will travel to Mobile, Alabama on Monday, June 17, to participate in the 62nd Distinguished Young Women National Finals on June 27, 28 and 29 at the Mobile Civic Center Theater.

Christensen is one of 50 representatives competing for thousands of dollars in cash scholarships and the opportunity to represent the program as the Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2019.

Following her selection as the Distinguished Young Woman of Idaho, Christensen began preparations for the National Finals competition, which will include five categories of evaluation: scholastics, interview, fitness, talent and self-expression. During her two weeks in Mobile, Christensen will participate in team building activities, complete community service projects, interact with the Gulf Coast community through various events and engage in many hours of rehearsal in preparation for the three-night scholarship competition.

“We are excited to host these incredible young women who are true leaders in the areas of scholarship, leadership and talent,” said Kendra Haskins, Executive Director for Distinguished Young Women. “We know the future is in good hands with these dedicated young ladies.”

If selected as the program’s overall winner, Christensen will spend the next year representing Distinguished Young Women across the country through various appearances and promoting the program’s national outreach initiative of Be Your Best Self.

The outreach program is designed to combat major issues facing children today including childhood obesity and high school drop out rates, as well as encourage young people to take an active interest in their communities through service. The outreach program consists of five elements: Be Healthy, Be Involved, Be Studious, Be Ambitious and Be Responsible.

Christensen is a 2019 graduate of Firth High School and the daughter of Sherelle and David Christensen.