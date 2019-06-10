UPDATE: New details in search for man who stole a motorcycle

The following is a news release and photos from Idaho State Police.

UPDATE:

OSGOOD – The vehicle recovered in Jefferson County was a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado pickup. The suspect then stole a small red and white Honda motorcycle. The suspect and motorcycle are still at large.

If you see the suspect, do not approach, and call your local law enforcement or Idaho State Police dispatch at 208-525-7277.

PREVIOUS STORY:

A stolen vehicle that fled from Idaho State Police troopers Sunday was recovered Monday afternoon in Jefferson County. The suspect stole a small red and white Honda motorcycle and was last seen at 9:13 a.m. at the Osgood Convenience Store in Osgood.

The suspect is still at large. If you see him, do not approach, and call your local law enforcement or Idaho State Police dispatch at (208) 525-7277.

The investigation is ongoing.