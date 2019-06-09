UPDATE: Woman involved in 4-car crash dies

UPDATE:

TWIN FALLS – Maryann Steiner, a passenger involved in a 4-car crash Friday night, died from her injuries.

Dwayne and Maryann Steiner were sitting at the intersection of Heyburn and Blue Lake Boulevard in Twin Falls around 6 p.m. when Cedric Mitchell, the driver of a 2007 GMC Sierra 1500, hit the back of their vehicle and pushed it out into the intersection.

Those two vehicles then collided with a 2016 Nissan Frontier and a Ford Mustang.

Maryann, along with five other people, were hospitalized. The conditions of the other victims have not been released.

ISP is still investigating the crash.

PREVIOUS STORY:

TWIN FALLS – Six people were hospitalized Friday night when a driver rear-ended another vehicle and caused a four car pile-up in Twin Falls.

Cedric Mitchell of Twin Falls was driving westbound in a 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 on Heyburn Avenue in Twin Falls. Dwayne and Maryann Steiner of Twin Falls were sitting at the intersection of Heyburn and Blue Lake Boulevard in a 1997 Dodge 1500.

Around 6 p.m., Mitchell hit the back of Steiner’s vehicle, and pushed it out into the intersection. It collided with a 2016 Nissan Frontier headed northbound on Blue Lake Boulevard. All three vehicles collided with a Ford Mustang headed southbound.

There were four people in the Frontier, two of which were teenagers. There were two adults in the Mustang.

Mitchell was transported by air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Arturo Avila, the driver of the Frontier, along with one of his teenage passengers and his wife, were taken by ambulance to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls. The Steiners were also taken to St. Luke’s.

Traffic was blocked for about four hours while ISP worked to clean up the wreckage

Idaho State Police was assisted by Twin Falls Police Department, Twin Falls Fire Department, and Magic Valley Paramedics.

The crash is still under investigation.