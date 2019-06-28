Woman, 2 children taken to hospital following crash

Share This

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Thursday, June 27, at approximately 3:43 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle, injury crash eastbound US30 at milepost 366, four miles west of Lava Hot Springs.

Lucretia Thomas, 77, of Jerome, was westbound on US30 at milepost 366 in a 2011 Dodge Dakota pickup. The Dodge went off the right shoulder, overcorrected and lost control. The Dodge then crossed the roadway and went off the left shoulder, where it struck an embankment.

Thomas and one of her juvenile passengers were not wearing seatbelts; the other juvenile was. All three occupants were transported to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello by ground ambulance. The right lane was blocked for approximately one hour.

The crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.