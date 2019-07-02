2 deputies swim to safety after boat overturns in Snake River

The following is a news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Stock image.

On July 5, at approximately 2:30 p.m., two Jefferson County Sheriff waterway deputies were conducting routine boat checks on the South Fork of the Snake River.

At approximately three miles upstream from the Menan-Lorenzo boat ramp, the sheriff’s office jet boat took in some debris into the jet foot of the motor causing the boat to stall. The boat lost power and the deputies floated into a log jam causing the boat to overturn.

The deputies were able to get themselves to shore without injury.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office dispatched another boat to retrieve the deputies.

Authorities are currently working to remove the boat.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Central QRU, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and ISP.

Sheriff Steve Anderson would like to remind boaters to use caution on the water, know the waterway and wear life jackets. Be Safe this summer.