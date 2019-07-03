3 men lead law enforcement on chase across 3 counties

POCATELLO — Law enforcement is searching parts of Bannock County for two people believed to be responsible for an attempted vehicle burglary in Ammon.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Bryan Lovell tells EastIdahoNews.com at about 5 p.m. Friday deputies responded to the TJ Maxx parking lot in Ammon. A woman told deputies that a man had tried to get into the locked passenger door of her vehicle.

The man then began knocking on the windows of the vehicle and she drove away, fearing for her safety. The woman watched the suspect’s vehicle from a distance until deputies arrived and she pointed them out.

Lovell said when deputies approached the men’s vehicle they observed three occupants inside. When ordered to get out of the vehicle, the driver took off at a high rate of speed through the parking lot.

Deputies pursued that vehicle down Sunnyside Road and onto Hitt Road. Due to the heavy amount of traffic and dangerous driving behavior of the suspects, deputies stopped the pursuit.

The vehicle was spotted again in Bingham County where other deputies began a pursuit into Bannock County.

The vehicle pursuit ended at the top of Rapid Creek Road in Bannock County and the three suspects fled on foot, according to Bannock County Sheriff’s spokesman Cpt. Scott Ames. One of the suspects, Samiir Afadaber, 27, was apprehended and two others fled east into the foothills. It’s not clear if the apprehended man was arrested.

Members of the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, Southeastern Idaho STAR Team, Bingham County Sheriffs Office, the U.S. Forest Service and the Idaho State Police all searched the area throughout the night, and most of Saturday.

The search continues Saturday afternoon, but the remaining suspects have not been found.

Ames said anyone in the Inkom, Rapid Creek and Buckskin area who see’s anyone acting suspiciously should notify the Bannock County Sheriffs Office immediately. Don’t attempt to make contact with the possible suspects.

EastIdahoNews.com has reached out to law enforcement and will update this article when more details become available.