77-year-old man dies 4 days after police say he was punched in the face

PRESTON — A 77-year-old Preston man died in the hospital four days after police say another man punched him in the face.

Court documents indicate Jareth K. Christensen, 25, of Preston got into an argument with Donald G. Bath on July 9, around 5 a.m. Christensen told police he was upset with Bath because he shined a flashlight in his face. As Christensen swatted the flashlight down, Bath raised his fist attempting to hit Christensen. Christensen then hit Bath, sending him to the ground.

Christensen went inside and told two people what had just happened. The witnesses found Bath unconscious and bleeding from the nose and face.

Bath was rushed to Franklin County Medical Center.

“(Christensen) admitted to hitting (Bath),” according to an affidavit of probable cause. “(Christensen) admitted he hit him too hard.”

Christensen told investigators “he thought he had killed (Bath) when he first hit him.”

Christensen has been charged with felony aggravated battery. He was transported to Cache County Jail in Utah. Christensen posted a $5,000 bond and was released.

Jareth K. Christensen | Cache County Jail

Bath died at the hospital on July 13, as a result of the injuries, according to his obituary. The injuries were untreatable because of complications with dementia.

“Don has had a very colorful life full of many stories about everything from who he knew, places he’s lived, things he has seen and loves he has lost,” the obituary reads. “He was a lover of camping and music and all things pertaining to Nevada.”

Funeral services for Bath are not being held at his request. He will be cremated and laid to rest next to his wife in Nevada.

EastIdahoNews.com reached out to Franklin County Prosecutor Vic A. Pearson to find out if charges will be amended. Pearson did not respond.