Airplane makes emergency landing on Idaho highway

KOOTENAI COUNTY — A single engine airplane made an emergency landing on a state highway in northern Idaho.

According to an Idaho State Police news release, Scott J. Morledge-Hampton, 52, of Billings, Montana, was flying his 1979 Beech V35B single engine airplane to Felts Field in Spokane, Washington from Billings Thursday, July 18.

“It was reported by another plane in the area, that a single engine plane with one occupant was advising he was having engine problems,” according to a Kootenai County Sheriff’s news release. “This first report was at the south end of Coeur d’Alene Lake and the pilot advised he was attempting to make it to Felts Field.”

The airplane’s engine failure prompted Morledge-Hampton to make an emergency landing on State Highway 97 near South Caribou Ridge Road. The area is just east of Lake Coeur d’Alene.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho State Police and the Eastside Fire Department responded and report there were no injuries or damage as a result of the landing.

The aircraft was moved to private property as The Federal Aviation Administration was contacted and is investigating along with Idaho State Police.