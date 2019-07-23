Chef Jeff bringing gourmet recipes to EastIdahoNews.com

We are proud to welcome Chef Jeff and his gourmet recipes to EastIdahoNews.com!

Chef Jeff Jackson is the Corporate Chef for Smith’s Food & Drug Stores. He has appeared weekly on television cooking segments in Salt Lake City and is now bringing his delicious recipes to the EastIdahoNews.com kitchen.

Chef Jeff has loved cooking since he was very young. He graduated with high honors from the Salt Lake City Art Institutes in Culinary Arts. He has worked as the lead chef and nutrition specialists at Intermountain Medical Center, as a chef at The Montage Deer Valley signature restaurant and enjoys catering private and corporate gatherings.

Chef Jeff seeks to teach his viewers how to make simple dishes that look gourmet and he will have your entire family looking forward to eating dinner together.

Watch for his mouth-watering recipes every Wednesday on EastIdahoNews.com!