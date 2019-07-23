Bison charges child, tosses her into the air at Yellowstone National Park

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — A nine-year-old girl from Florida was injured by a bison near Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park Monday.

Witnesses say the girl was in a group of approximately 50 people near Observation Point Trail. They were all standing within 5-10 feet of the bull bison, according to a news release from the park. After around 20 minutes, the bison charged the girl and she was tossed into the air.

The child was taken to the Old Faithful Lodge by her family where she was assessed and treated by park emergency medical providers. She was later taken to Old Faithful Clinic and released.

No citations have been issued and the incident is still under investigation, according to the news release.

Park officials remind visitors to stay 25 yards away from all large animals including bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes. The public should remain at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves.