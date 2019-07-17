Dateline NBC correspondent Keith Morrison has covered thousands of stories and has never seen one like this one

IDAHO FALLS — Dateline NBC Correspondent Keith Morrison was in Idaho Falls Wednesday as Chris Tapp learned he was exonerated for the rape and murder of Angie Dodge.

Morrison originally featured a report on the Dodge case in a 2012 episode of Dateline NBC. He has returned to Idaho Falls over the years and produced additional shows as new developments have come to light.

During a visit in 2017, he spoke with EastIdahoNews.com reporter Nate Eaton about the Dodge case and if he ever thought it would be solved.

Eaton caught up with Morrison again following the exoneration hearing and asked his thoughts on the major developments. The correspondent has covered thousands of stories and told Easton he can count “on one hand” how many cases have ended like this one.

