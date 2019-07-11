Former Boise State fullback who helped Broncos win 2010 Fiesta Bowl has died

Share This

Former Boise State fullback and linebacker Dan Paul, who played for the Broncos from 2008 to 2012, has died, Boise State spokesman Joe Nickell confirmed to the Idaho Statesman on Thursday.

The circumstances around Paul’s death are unclear.

Paul scored four touchdowns in his Boise State career and helped win the 2010 Fiesta Bowl with the Broncos. The Broncos had a combined 49-4 record in his four seasons. He missed the 2011 season with a groin injury.

Paul had a memorable performance against Nevada in 2009, when he caught three passes for 22 yards and scored three touchdowns in a 44-33 victory over the Wolfpack.

“We could just see his demeanor and we could see him go after guys and right away we knew we were onto something,” former Boise State head coach Chris Petersen said of Paul in 2008, when the Broncos moved him from linebacker to fullback.

Paul joined the Broncos in January 2008 as a grayshirt linebacker. He played special teams as a true freshman and switched to fullback, where he became the starter late in the 2009 season because of Richie Brockel’s injury.

“Whatever I can do for this offense is what I want to do,” Paul said in a 2012 interview, according to previous Statesman reporting. “What I most enjoy is getting those big blocks and watching (tailback) D.J. (Harper) break for the end zone, or Doug Martin in the past. That’s where I get the joy in football.”

Former Boise State teammate Hunter White took to social media to share his memories of Paul.

Paul was teammates with running back Jack Fields, who was shot and killed after stabbing a deputy in Georgia last November.