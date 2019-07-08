Horse Butte Fire fully contained as crews work to get second fire under control

ABERDEEN – The Horse Butte Fire 17 miles northwest of Aberdeen is now 100 percent contained. The fire is still smoldering. Firefighters are there monitoring the fire, mopping up hot spots and making sure it doesn’t spread.

The terrain near the fire is flat, but there is a lot of grash and brush in the vicinity.

The fire started Saturday around 5:30 p.m. following a lightning strike in the area. A total of 9,446 acres were burned.

No one has been injured as a result of this fire and it does not pose a threat to any homes or buildings.

There are 22 firefighters on-site, along with four fire engines and two bulldozers.

Meanwhile, crews working on the Lake Channel Fire seven miles north of Raft River expect to have the fire fully controlled Tuesday afternoon.

It was fully contained Sunday at 9 p.m. and does not pose any threat to homes or other buildings. No injuries have been reported in connection with this fire.

The 8,272 acre fire began Saturday around 3 p.m. after a lightning strike.

A 20 person crew is monitoring this fire with six fire engines, Snake River Hotshots, two bulldozers and one water tender.

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect for the area until 9 p.m. Monday. The National Weather Service issued the warning Monday morning, which means that critical fire weather conditions are occurring in the immediate area.

Rain is possible overnight with some light winds. Weather conditions Tuesday are expected to be sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.

