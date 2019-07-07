Horse Butte Fire grows to 8,000 acres; no estimate on containment

ABERDEEN — Efforts to quell wildfires in eastern Idaho met with varying levels of success Saturday night.

A fire burning near Dubois, the Radar Hill Fire, is now 100 percent contained and burned a total of 75 acres. The fire burning in Bonneville County north of Russet Noise Park has also been mostly put out. It burned a total of 500 acres.

The Horse Butte Fire near Aberdeen and the Lake Channel Fire near Raft River continue to grow significantly though.

Horse Butte Fire

The Horse Butte Fire, located 17 miles northwest of Aberdeen on Bureau of Land Management property, was very active during the night and continues to make runs.

The fire, which started at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, has now grown to more than 8,000 acres and is zero percent contained. No estimates on full containment have been given.

More resources were ordered this morning to help fight the fire, according to a BLM news release.

Thus far the blaze has only burned grass and brush, and no structures have been threatened. There have also been no road closures or evacuations as a result of this fire.

Officials say the cause of the fire was a lightning strike.

Lake Channel Fire

Firefighters are close to securing the south edge of the Lake Channel Fire this morning. Then will focus on securing the northeast corner, according to a news release.

Firefighters will face challenges containing the fire’s northern edge due to lava fields making access difficult.

The Lake Channel Fire has been burning since 3 p.m. Saturday about seven miles north of Raft River on BLM property.

The fire has now burned some 5,000 acres and remains active and running, although it is 40 percent contained. Full containment is expected on Monday.

Thus far the blaze has only burned grass and brush, and no structures have been threatened. There have also been no road closures or evacuations as a result of this fire.

Officials say the cause of the fire was also a lightning strike.

Wilson Fire

The Wilson Fire, smoldering two miles northeast of Hazelton, had very little activity during the night.

It is measuring at 317 acres, and full containment is expected by 10 p.m. Sunday.

This fire was also caused by lightning.