Idaho Falls Police investigating gunshots on residential street

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Police are investigating gunshots that occurred late Monday night in the 900 block of Ada Avenue.

Idaho Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements said multiple people called dispatch to say they had heard multiple gunshots around 11:15 p.m.

When police arrived, they did not find a person or a firearm, but they did find nine shell casings fired from a handgun. One of the bullets had been fired into the ground and was recovered.

No one was hurt, and nearby property did not sustain gun damage.

There was a vandalized car in the area with smashed windows, but it’s not clear if it is related to the gunshots.

Police have no suspects in the case.

Anyone with information should contact police at (208) 529-1200.