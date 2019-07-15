Idaho Rescue Mission needs more food donations

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Rescue Mission is open 24/7, 365 days a year. Last year some 31,000 people were fed as the mission makes dinner for the community every night.

But the non-profit organization needs assistance keeping their pantry stocked.

“Through the summer we start to see that kind of dwindle just because it’s out of sight out of mind and people aren’t really thinking in that direction,” Idaho Falls Rescue Mission Community Relations Coordinator Kelley Golden says.

Golden says the community has always been very generous, but she sees more support during the winter months. During the summer, when kids are out of school, finances and food can be very tight.

The “incoming food” shelves are growing more empty every day.

“For the summertime, we definitely need canned food, dry food, any of the non-perishable food items. Everybody is really generous with blankets, with hygiene kits, with clothing,” Golden says. “It kind of comes down to just that basic need of food.”

Idaho Falls Rescue Mission pantry. | Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

During this time of year, she sees an increase in the people who attend their evening meal and those who need food boxes. She says last year the rescue mission fed double the population of Ammon, with meals ranging from 50 to 120 guests a night.

At the Rescue Mission, donated food pantry items are used by their cooks each day. Golden says the cooks have also supplemented meals with their own ingredients.

Right now, the non-profit is specifically in need of any canned food items and non-perishable food items.

“Anything really that we need in your pantry, canned corn, canned fruit, cream of celery, cream of mushroom, soups those are always useful,” Golden says.

The Rescue Mission serves dinner every night at 5:45 p.m.

Mike Abriam, Director of Operations and Human Resources, reminds the public that they are the only emergency shelter for miles, with the next closest being in Pocatello.

Idaho Falls Rescue Mission cafeteria. | Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

“As far as physical needs, we try and help meet those physical needs by providing food, shelter and clothing,” Abriam says. “We have a multi-faceted approach with how we can help people in the community. It depends on their specific needs.”

You can donate to the rescue mission online or at 840 Park Avenue in Idaho Falls.