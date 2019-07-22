ITD begins repaving project on I-15 from Dubois to Montana state line Monday

The following is a news release from Idaho Transportation Department.

RIGBY – Construction is expected to begin Monday, July 22 on a 29-mile stretch of Interstate 15 from milepost 167 north of the Dubois Interchange to the Montana state line. Crews will add a surface treatment to the northbound and southbound lanes of I-15 to extend the life of the pavement.

Motorists should expect single lane traffic with lane closures of no more than four miles throughout the project. Interchange ramps will temporarily close for no more than one day at a time.

Crews will work Monday through Friday, finishing in late September. Although weekend work is not expected, some Saturday work may occur in order to adhere to the overall project timeline.

Dubois to Montana state line | Google maps